The Tortilla Press
Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333
SANDWICHES
703 Haddon Ave
703 Haddon Ave
Collingswood NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
