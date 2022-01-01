The Tortilla Press

Go
Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333

Sweet Potatoes, Quarts$3.50
Spring Mix, Clam Shell$3.50
Baby Arugula, Clam Shell$3.50
Asparagus, Bunch$4.00
Spinach, Bunch$3.00
Radishes, Bunch$2.50
Start Order Here Processing Fee$5.00
Scallions, Bunch$1.25
Baby Spinach, Clam Shell$3.50
House Fried Chips$3.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

703 Haddon Ave

Collingswood NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
