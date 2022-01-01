Go
Toast

The Town Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

3900 Medina Rd # J

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croûtons
Brew City Spicy Fried Pickles$6.99
Deep Fried Pickle Spears Served with Ranch Dressing
Salmon BLT$12.99
Blackened Salmon Topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Lemon Herb Mayo, Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
French Fries$2.00
Veggie Life$11.99
1 Beyond Burger Topped with Garlic Mayo, Served on a Brioche Bun. Lettuce, Pickle and Onion on the side
Cucumber Salad$2.00
Italian Sub$9.99
Grilled Ham, Pepperoni and Salami
Topped with Mozzarella, Tomato,
Lettuce and Italian Dressing, Served
on a Toasted Hoagie Bun
Pretzel Knot$5.99
2 Huge Pretzels, with a side of Beer Cheese
Western Burger$10.99
Cheesy Town Burger$10.99
2 Burger Patties, Mozzarella, American, Swiss & Beer Cheese - Cheese Overload! Served on a Brioche Bun
See full menu

Location

3900 Medina Rd # J

Akron OH

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BOMBA Taco + Bar

No reviews yet

We offer our guests the flavors and culture of Cuba, Central & South America and the Caribbean. Find sophistication, uniqueness and fun at our Rum Bar that offers a best-in-class experience. More than 100 premium rums and signature rum cocktails are classically crafted from house recipes

Pad Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0430

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Fresh, Local, Family Owned

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston