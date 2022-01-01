Go
The Trails

***OPEN FOR INDOOR & PATIO DINING**
You'll find quality ingredients and vintage hospitality at The Trails. We're a family friendly "Fine Diner" that specializes in comfort classics made for today's pallet. Gluten Free, Vegetarian and Vegan options available.

SANDWICHES

7389 JACKSON DR • $

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)

Popular Items

San Diego Omelette.$13.99
Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$14.99
Topped with Country gravy. Served with two eggs, choice of side, and toast.
Bacon (5), SIDE$4.99
Kid's Pancake Combo$7.00
Small pancake, 1 egg, and (2) bacon or (1) sausage
GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes$11.99
Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.
Classic Benedict$13.99
Classic Eggs Benedict with grilled English muffin, ham, poached eggs, hollandaise. Served with homefries.
Buttermilk Pancakes$8.99
Short stack (2) of our fluffy Buttermilk pancakes. Make it a combo with eggs, breakfast meat.
Sin-a-mon Roll Pancakes$10.99
Classic Bacon & Eggs$12.99
5 pieces of bacon, two eggs, homefries and toast.
Breakfast Burrito.$9.99
Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7389 JACKSON DR

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

