THE TRAPPIST

We strive to bring you the finest beer available, served properly at the correct temperature and in the correct glass by a knowledgeable and well-trained staff. Our bottle list features a rotating stock of approximately 100 Belgian, Dutch, Scandinavian and American craft brews. We have 25 rotating taps which feature Belgian, local (California), and several specialty micro brews from the US. You won't find any big corporate brews here, just the finest artisan beers.

460 8th street

Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus 375ml$27.00
Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml$4.00
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States.
A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
Põhjala Öö Imperial Baltic Porter 330ml$8.00
Translation: Night.
An Imperial Baltic Porter as dark as the Estonian winter nights. Strong enough to keep you warm through the cold evenings.
10.5% abv
Orval 330ml$6.50
Anchorage May The Wild Prevail 375ml$12.50
Sour Ale Fermented in French oak with Brettanomyces for 27 Months. Finished on Pineapple and Passion Fruit. Dry-Hopped with Strata Hops.
9% ABV
De La Senne Taras Boulba 330ml$6.50
Just about the best beer ever made.
De Dolle Stille Nacht 330ml$8.50
Unmatched, World Class Holiday Beer!
Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml$18.50
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
Spencer Monk's Reserve Quad 330ml$4.50
Spencer Monks' Reserve Ale is fragrant, robust and full bodied, mahogany in color and crowned with a dense, tan, frothy head.
De Ranke XX Bitter 330ml$6.50
Location

460 8th street

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
