Go
Banner pic

The Treehouse

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

201 East Main Street

Saint Charles, IL 60174

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

201 East Main Street, Saint Charles IL 60174

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dairy Barn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bufords

No reviews yet

We are located in a small town of 350, our building is over 100 years old. Its decorated with whiskey barrels and a cooler that was installed in the 1800's. We have the largest outdoor deck in central Illinois. Our food is a mainstay of our business. Giant breaded tenderloins, smashed burgers with call Cash Burgers as well as pulled pork, brisket, breakfast on the weekends.

Bit Theater

No reviews yet

Local improv with local flavor!

Saddle Up @ Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Treehouse

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston