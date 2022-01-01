The Treehouse
Carry out available or dine-in on our newly designed outdoor areas *perfect for social distancing.
Drop in and experience one of the new Hot Bowl creations – the ultimate comfort food-- made with fresh vegetables and your choice of meat (vegan options also available).
TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS
1011 Clearview Ave • $$
1011 Clearview Ave
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
