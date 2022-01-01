Go
The Treehouse

Carry out available or dine-in on our newly designed outdoor areas *perfect for social distancing.
Drop in and experience one of the new Hot Bowl creations – the ultimate comfort food-- made with fresh vegetables and your choice of meat (vegan options also available).

TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS

1011 Clearview Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1124 reviews)

Popular Items

Quinoa$11.00
Cold bowl with quinoa, roasted vegetables, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, sultanas, sunflower seeds and honey lemon vinaigrette
Coffee Roasted Carrots$11.00
Stay Golden decaf coffee, bone marrow hollandaise, sorghum and black walnut
PEI Oyster (Irish Points)$4.50
Bread & Butter$7.00
Dozen Bakery sourdough, CBD butter
House Made Hummus Dinner$9.00
House made hummus with whipped goat cheese, sumac, pickled vegetables and toasted pita
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Beet Salad$14.00
Fresh cheese, fermented strawberry and almonds
Potato Fritters$12.00
Mint Ginger Lemonade$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1011 Clearview Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
