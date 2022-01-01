Go
Toast

The Tri-Tipery LLC

Come in and enjoy!

11359 Newport Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Extra Sauce / Dressings$0.50
Fifty Fifty Meal$16.49
Smoked sliced tri-tip & slow cooked Pork Belly with honey mustard topped with coleslaw on two soft bread buns.
Wagon Wheel Meal$16.49
Most Popular- Oak fired, sliced tri-tip on toasted garlic bread
The Texan Meal$16.49
Our signature Hub tri-tip on garlic Texas Toast, red onions, avocado and sweet Red BBQ Sauce with a side and seasonal fruit
Loaded Mac & Cheese$11.99
Made with Hub Cheese sauc loaded with tri-tip bites
Triple Threat Meal$16.49
Smoked Chicken Breast, Bacon, Caramelized Pork Belly & Bacon Aioli Sauce
Loaded Fries$12.99
French fries and garlic cheese sauce topped with your choice of smoked tri-tip, thick cut apple wood bacon or chicken
French Dip Meal$16.49
Tri-Tip Smokey Burger Meal$16.49
Mesquite smoked fresh PRIME grade ground tri-tip patty topped with applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheese, avocado & red onion on oil top bread bun with a side and seasonal fruit.
Smokey Bird Meal$16.49
Carved Smoked Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Our Housemade White BBQ Sauce
See full menu

Location

11359 Newport Rd.

Ballico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mango Crazy

No reviews yet

We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.

Loza Wine & Crepes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mariscos Guayabitos

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy! seafood and authentic mexican food ... we cook each dish with love

10 East Kitchen & Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston