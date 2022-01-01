Go
The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery

Leelanau county's best ice cream parlor and eatery serving fresh, from scratch breakfast, lunch and takeout daily.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

110 East Nagonaba st • $

Avg 4.7 (269 reviews)

Popular Items

Huevos$10.00
Fried corn tortillas, refried beans, two fried eggs, salsa verde, queso fresco, & cilantro lime sour cream
Pancake$7.00
One big ole' pancake served with PA Browns maple syrup
Beet Salad$13.00
Arugula, roasted beets, bacon, toasted pepitas, Idyll farms pasture cheese & dijon vinaigrette
Double Quarter Pounder$14.00
Two all beef patty, trib sauce, shrettuce, onions, pickles & American cheese on a house made sesame seed bun
Biscuit & Gravy$12.00
Fresh biscuit, sausage gravy & a fried egg
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Panko fried chicken thigh, crunchy ranch slaw, pickled jalepenos & trib sauce on toasted ciabatta
Coffee$3.25
Fortunate Coffee
Smoked ham Fritatta$13.00
Three eggs, Smoked ham, spinach, roasted onions & fontina cheese served with house made focaccia & local jam
Quarter Pounder$11.00
All beef patty, trib sauce, shrettuce, onions, pickles & American cheese on a house made sesame seed bun
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
Bacon, ham or sausage, scrambled eggs, with American cheese on a fresh biscuit served with dressed greens
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 East Nagonaba st

Northport MI

Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

