The Trojan Grill

The Trojan Grill

GRILL

11833 Aspengraf Ln • $

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$9.00
triple stacked ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, and mayo.
Ranch$0.25
Classic Burger$8.50
lettuce, tomato, american cheese.
Brauhaus Pretzel$9.00
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with cheese dip and Mississippi comeback sauce.
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$9.50
steak, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone and mayo.
Kid Tenders$5.00
served with fries and honey mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.
Kid Cheeseburger$5.50
served with fries.
The MacDoogle Burger$9.50
American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, honey dijon mustard.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11833 Aspengraf Ln

New Kent VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
