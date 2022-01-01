Go
The Truffle Table

Truffle Table is Denver's only cheese bar. We feature a selection of seasonal snacks, beer, wine and cocktails.

TAPAS

2556 15th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Olives$7.00
marinated with citrus and spices
6 Cheese/4 Meat$42.00
All of the cheeses and meats we offer, dried fruit, fresh fruit, jam, mustard, and pickles. Served with bread and crackers.
Korean BBQ Meatballs w/Peanut Sauce$6.00
Pork meatballs with Asian spiced BBQ sauce, cabbage and peanut miso
2 Cheeses/2 Meats$17.00
2 Cheeses and 2 Meats of our choice with dried fruit, nuts, jam, mustard and pickles. Served with bread and crackers.
Small Olives$4.00
marinated olives with citrus and spices
Baked Brie & Honey$11.00
3 Cheese Board$13.00
3 cheeses only served with dried fruit, fresh fruit, nuts and jam. Served with Bread and crackers
4 Cheeses/3 Meats$32.00
4 cheeses and 3 meats of our choice with dried fruit, fresh fruit, nuts, jam, mustard and pickles. Served with bread and crackers.
Jamon Iberico$15.00
the best pig on the planet, direct from Spain. Topped with marcona almonds and olive oil.
Pickled Vegetables$8.00
House-made seasonal selection of vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency

Location

2556 15th Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
