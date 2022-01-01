The Truffle Table
Truffle Table is Denver's only cheese bar. We feature a selection of seasonal snacks, beer, wine and cocktails.
2556 15th Street • $$
2556 15th Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!