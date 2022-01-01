The Twins Pit
The BIGGEST Sandwiches Around
Ask To ‘Make It JERSEY’ Ketchup, Mayo, Fries, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Mushroom and Cheese N Pit Juice (Oil and Vinegar) And Your Choice of Our House Made BBQ Pit Sauce (BBQ Sauce) On Italian Style Bread. Try Our Chamata Sauce! AND EVERY Tuesday Is FAT Tuesday 1/2 Off All Sandwiches. 😉 It’s Made in Jersey! 🦾
560 Valley Road
Location
560 Valley Road
West Orange NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Supreme Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Huguito’s Restaurant and Bar
Specializing in Seafood and Peruvian Style Cuisine.
Tavia’s Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
The Rock 1925
Come in and enjoy!