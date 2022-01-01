Go
The Twins Pit

The BIGGEST Sandwiches Around
Ask To ‘Make It JERSEY’ Ketchup, Mayo, Fries, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Mushroom and Cheese N Pit Juice (Oil and Vinegar) And Your Choice of Our House Made BBQ Pit Sauce (BBQ Sauce) On Italian Style Bread. Try Our Chamata Sauce! AND EVERY Tuesday Is FAT Tuesday 1/2 Off All Sandwiches. 😉 It’s Made in Jersey! 🦾

560 Valley Road

West Orange NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
