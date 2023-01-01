The Twisted Cork
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
210 Sw 6th St, Grants Pass OR 97526
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Zoom City Bar and Grill - 241 Southwest G Street
No Reviews
241 Southwest G Street Grants Pass, OR 97526
View restaurant
El Callejon - 541 NE E Street Grants Pass Oregon
No Reviews
541 Northeast E Street Grants Pass, OR 97526
View restaurant