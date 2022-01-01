Go
The Twisted Pig

Located in Historic Port Norfolk in Portsmouth, the Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse serves Award Winning BBQ in a Casual Dining Setting. We offer a Full Bar including your Favorite Spirits, Craft Beer and Wine. Nightly Entertainment. Take Out and Curbside Service available.

722 Mt Vernon Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Wings 10 Count$14.95
Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra per Six Ordered.
Smoked Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Tender Pulled Chicken Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Topped with Applewood Bacon and Swiss Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Hush puppies (Order of 6)$4.00
Hush Puppies Fried Golden-Brown and Served with Honey Butter.
Pulled Pork Platter$12.95
A Generous Portion of Our Award-Winning Pulled Pork. Choose One of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces to Round Off Perfect Flavor.
Funnel Cake Fries$6.95
This Delicious Dessert brings back Memories and the Flavors of the County Fair. They are fried until Golden-Brown and Finished with a Powdered Sugar Sprinkle. Served with a Sweet Cream Dipping Sauce.
Dinner For Four. Family Picnic Pack.$39.95
Enjoy (2) Pounds of your Favorite Pulled Pork or Our Pulled Chicken Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce. (2) Quart-Sized “Comfort Sides” and Six Freshly-Baked Rolls. BBQ Sauces included. Beef Brisket is available at $6 Extra per Pound.
The Twisted Sampler$21.95
Enjoy our Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken and Our Beef Brisket All on One Platter. A Great Way to Try them all.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
Our Award-Winning Tender Pulled Pork served on a Freshly Baked Jumbo Bun. Served with a Small Sandwich-Sized Side of our Creamy Cole Slaw.
The Pig’s Quesadilla$8.95
A Flour Quesadilla filled with Our Pulled Pork Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Grilled with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Scallions. Served with Sausage and Sour Cream.
Smoked Wings 1/2 Dozen$8.95
Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra per Six Ordered.
Location

Portsmouth VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
