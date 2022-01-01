The Twisted Waffle

- /
Come in and enjoy!
619 S. Lewis Street
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Burst of Berries Waffle
|$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
|Side Potatoes
|$3.20
|Breakfast Sampler
|$9.99
Your choice of bacon, sausage patties, ham, turkey or no meat; eggs done your way, an order of waffle biscuits and a breakfast side of your choice.
|Creole Grits
|$14.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle biscuits.
|French Toast
|$8.25
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$15.99
Chicken breast and Belgian waffle topped with maple syrup. Twist it up by subbing maple syrup for one of our sauces!
|Breakfast Wafflewich
|$6.95
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
|A LA CARTE
|Breakfast Waffle Bowl
|$8.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Location
619 S. Lewis Street
New Iberia LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
