The Twisted Waffle

619 S. Lewis Street

Popular Items

Burst of Berries Waffle$13.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
Side Potatoes$3.20
Breakfast Sampler$9.99
Your choice of bacon, sausage patties, ham, turkey or no meat; eggs done your way, an order of waffle biscuits and a breakfast side of your choice.
Creole Grits$14.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle biscuits.
French Toast$8.25
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
Belgian Waffle$6.25
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Chicken breast and Belgian waffle topped with maple syrup. Twist it up by subbing maple syrup for one of our sauces!
Breakfast Wafflewich$6.95
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
A LA CARTE
Breakfast Waffle Bowl$8.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Location

