Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

725 Howard Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle$17.99
Crispy chicken breast between Belgian waffles with maple syrup on the side.
French Toast$10.99
Topped with confectioners’ sugar and fresh fruit of the day.
Breakfast Waffle Bowl$12.99
Waffle bowl filled with scrambled eggs, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of bacon sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with a shredded cheese blend. Customize it even more by adding extra meats or veggies.
Creamy Grits$4.00
Two Scrambled Eggs$2.75
Belgian Waffle$6.50
Topped with confectioners' sugar and butter.
Burst of Berries Waffle$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with cream cheese, fresh berries, whipped cream and confectioners' sugar.
Breakfast Wafflewich$7.50
Belgian waffle sandwich with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, turkey or no meat. Topped with egg and cheese.
Breakfast Sampler$11.99
Your choice of bacon, sausage patties, ham, turkey or no meat; eggs done your way, an order of waffle shaped buttermilk biscuits and a breakfast side of your choice.
Creole Grits$17.99
Shrimps tossed in a blend of spices and cooked in a dark roux-based sauce over creamy buttery grits. Served with waffle cheddar biscuits.
725 Howard Avenue

New Orleans LA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
