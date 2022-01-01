Go
The Tyger

The Tyger is an all day, full service East Asian restaurant at the border of
Soho and Chinatown.
A kitchen helmed by International chef Paul Donnelly offers contemporary cuisine
inspired by food traditions from across South East Asia not typically found in
New York City restaurants. Bright, vibrant, aromatic and fresh produce will evoke and is
inspired by the dining experiences of Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and beyond.
The Tyger is a young, fun and high energy enterprise committed to exceptional guest experience, community engagement, best in category industry standards and living the values of its team members. A diverse, international team committed to offering one of New York's most exciting dining experiences in a respectful, safe and fun environment.

NOODLES

1 Howard St • $$

Avg 4.5 (3247 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Gem Salad$14.00
Fresh Herbs, Fried Shallots, Smokey Ponzu, Black Pepper Dressing (v)
Phnom Penh Fried Chicken$18.00
Lime & White Pepper Dressing
Morning Glory$16.00
Stir Fried Water Spinach, Chili, Garlic & Shrimp Paste
Singapore Chili Crab Fried Rice$27.00
Hand Picked Crab Meat, Chili, Lemongrass and Fragrant Herbs
Steamed Rice$5.00
Pad See Ew$18.00
Crispy Tofu, Chinese Broccoli, Sweet Soy (ve)
Baingan Masala$21.00
Pakistani Roasted Eggplant Curry (ve)
Charcoal Grilled Chicken Satay$12.00
Peanut Sauce (2 pieces)
Nasi Goreng$25.00
Crispy Squid Ink Fried Rice, Calamari, Fried Egg
Shaking Beef Skewers$13.00
Tenderlion Beef with Coriander Chimichurri (2 pieces)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Howard St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
