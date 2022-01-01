The Tyger
The Tyger is an all day, full service East Asian restaurant at the border of
Soho and Chinatown.
A kitchen helmed by International chef Paul Donnelly offers contemporary cuisine
inspired by food traditions from across South East Asia not typically found in
New York City restaurants. Bright, vibrant, aromatic and fresh produce will evoke and is
inspired by the dining experiences of Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and beyond.
The Tyger is a young, fun and high energy enterprise committed to exceptional guest experience, community engagement, best in category industry standards and living the values of its team members. A diverse, international team committed to offering one of New York's most exciting dining experiences in a respectful, safe and fun environment.
NOODLES
1 Howard St • $$
Location
1 Howard St
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
