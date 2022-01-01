Go
The Udder Bar

The Udder Bar is a family owned and operated ice cream parlor in the heart of the West End Theatre District. Our ice cream is made fresh on the premise daily. Choose from over 40 flavors of hand dipped ice cream, Soft Serve and Water Ice. We offer Vegan Ice Cream and Waffles Waffles Waffles! Liege Waffles, Bubbles Waffles, Waffles Tacos is just the tip of the iceberg at The Udder Bar! Open for counter service, Call Ahead Ordering and Online Curbside Delivery. We will be udderly excited to see you!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • CAKES

1852 W Allen St • $

Avg 4.7 (972 reviews)

Popular Items

Kiddie Soft Serve$2.80
Large Soft Serve$4.65
Large 3 Scoops$5.50
Small Soft Serve$3.70
Udderly Grateful Sundae of the Month - Chillin with my Peeps$6.90
Our Udderly Grateful Sundae of the month is Chillin with my Peeps! Proud to donate 10% of its proceeds through the month of April to The Watershed Coalition of the Lehigh Valley.
Come enjoy a Chillin with my Peeps made with Green sprinkles on the bottom, Cake Batter ice cream, Vanilla soft serve, topped with a Peep and Spring sprinkles.
Small 2 Scoops$4.50
Kiddie 1 Scoop$3.35
Oreo Udder Swirl$5.70
Choice of soft serve ice cream, swirled with Oreo
Vanilla Soft Serve Shake$5.50
Hand Dip Shake$6.30
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1852 W Allen St

Allentown PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

