The Ugly Mug - DC
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
723 8th St SE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
723 8th St SE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cava Mezze
Cava Capitol Hill
Ophelia's Fish House
Come in and enjoy our great selection of fish and many more!
Hill Restaurant Group
Come in and enjoy!
Ted's Bulletin
Come in and enjoy!