Go
Toast

The Ugly Mug Kitchen

The Ugly Mug Kitchen is a restaurant and coffee shop that offers a delicious breakfast and lunch menu featuring gourmet biscuits, sandwiches, baked goods, and espresso-based beverages. It is our goal that you will be greeted with a smile upon arrival and that your order will be taken and delivered efficiently. You will have the option of dining in or easily taking your order to-go. To skip the line, use our online ordering ahead of time, and pick up through our carry-out only door on the east side of the building.

401 S 1st St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grown-up Grilled Cheese$8.95
Thick cut bacon with provolone, bleu cheese, green apple slices on toasted bread.
Build Your Own Sandwich$8.45
Don't see what you want? Build it! Served cold or toasted.
Price includes 1 meat, unlimited veggies, 1 cheese, sauce, and choice of shoestring fries or homemade potato chips.
Latte$4.75
16oz latte made with steamed milk and a shot of espresso.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$10.95
Grilled chicken with bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles and ranch served with shoestring fries.
Plain Jane$4.95
Homemade biscuit with choice of sausage, bacon or ham, fried egg, cheddar cheese. Does not come with diced potatoes.
Southwest Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, home-made jalapeno spread, pepper jack cheese, avocado slices served on white or sourdough bread
Chicken & Apple Salad$9.95
Chicken, mixed greens, grape tomatoes, toasted nuts, bleu cheese with apple slices served with a sweet white vinaigrette
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken, greens, purple cabbage, bacon, cheese, carrots, tomato.
Cold Brew Coffee$4.75
Special extraction techniques used to brew smooth, delicious cold coffee served with milk over ice.
Soda$1.40
Canned drink
See full menu

Location

401 S 1st St

Haskell TX

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Copenhagen Coffee House

No reviews yet

Coffee, Community, and Good Eats on the Southside of the Square in Adorable Downtown Stamford, TX!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston