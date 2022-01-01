The Ugly Onion

Bourbon BBQ

No reviews yet

Bourbon takes you to that place in your heart where your friends and family live. It’s the

backyard of your Uncle who used to live down South and picked up some sort of barbecue magic that no one else can ever seem to learn. It’s the memories of camping up Brackett Creek in high school with a bit more class and much better booze. It’s the music and the food and the laughter when the sun’s just setting after floating the Madison. It’s the deep happiness of a day spent with the whole family and the bit of rowdiness that happens once the kids have been sent to bed. And thanks to Bourbon, it’s always there and there’s someone else doing the cleanup.

