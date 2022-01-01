Go
The Ugly Onion

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

624 North Wallace Ave • $

Avg 5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

The Vermonter$22.00
Oil sauce base, Vermont Cabot Cheddar, mozzarella, thinly sliced Pink Lady apples, crispy local bacon bits, freshly grated parmesan, drizzled with honey
Gluten Free$16.00
Meat Lovers$18.00
Tomato base, local Italian sausage (not spicy), local bacon, freshly grated parmesan
Cookie$1.50
The Brekkie$22.00
oil sauce base, oven-roasted potatoes, fried egg, cheddar, crispy bacon, chives, and fresh parmesan
Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce base, fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, freshly grated parmesan, topped with fresh basil
Pepperoni$18.00
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni slices, freshly grated parmesan
Cheese$16.00
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, freshly grated parmesan
The Goat$22.00
Oil sauce base, local Amaltheia goat cheese, Local fire-roasted beets, shredded mozzarella, freshly grated parmesan, topped with fresh arugula
Veggie$20.00
Tomato sauce base, mozzarella, local sautéed red onions & local sautéed shiitakes, fire-roasted peppers, freshly grated parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

624 North Wallace Ave

Bozeman MT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
