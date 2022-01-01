The Ugly Tuna 2
Ugly Tuna Saloona has been voted one of the best campus bars in the United States. We happen to agree as do thousands of our closest friends on campus. Serving awesome food and the best party you have ever been to at night, the Ugly Tuna Saloona is a favorite among OSU campus dwellers.
Although we went under the radar for almost a year, you didn't think we would actually miss our 15th annual senior bar crawl, did ya?
Now we are back, better than ever, and ready to Get Chitty With It!
Known for our incredible fishbowls and live entertainment, the Ugly Tuna provides a unique fun-first atmosphere where friends are made every night of the week. With everything from Acoustic one man bands to DJ’s rocking the house any given night, your are bound to have some serious fun!...Check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!
195 Chittenden Ave
Location
195 Chittenden Ave
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
