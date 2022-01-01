Salad
American
The Union
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
474 Reviews
$$
616 NW 5th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
616 NW 5th St, Oklahoma City OK 73102
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cafe De L'asie Downtown OKC
Come in and enjoy!
Stitch Cafe
We are located in West Village next to Jones Assembly.
835 W Sheridan
OKC, OK 73106
REV Mex
Mexican, Tacos, Tex Mex
3 Cubed
Come in and enjoy!