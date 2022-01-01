Go
Event space and catering in the heart of Northport

New Year's Eve Dinner$80.00
Arrival - 6 pm
Assorted apps / mingling - 6 pm-7 pm
Dinner service - 7 pm-9 pm
Menu
Winter citrus chicory salad
Radicchio, endive, fennel, winter citrus
Butternut Squash Ricotta Gnocchi
Local squash & ricotta gnocchi, mushrooms, sage, pecorino
Osso Buco
Local beef, celery root puree, toasted chestnuts, gremolata
Chocolate budino
Candied hazelnuts, Maldon Salt
110 East Nagonaba st

Northport MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
