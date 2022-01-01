Go
The Union Market & Gallery

coffee. breakfast. lunch. juices. smoothies. handmade goods. open every day from 7a-3p at the tuckerton seaport

SMOOTHIES

120 West Main Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)

Popular Items

The Cure
spinach, cucumber, kale, apple, lemon
The Elvis
almond milk, banana, peanut butter, granola, honey
Weezer$8.25
two eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese tomato, avocado & house-made sriracha dressing
Smoothie - Make Your Own
choose your base & up to five items to blend
Chicken Cro Mags$11.25
homemade chicken salad with apples, grapes & red onion on a toasted croissant
Chai
a blend of black tea, honey, bourbon, vanilla, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, star anise & ginger
Jersey Boi$8.95
a loaded pork roll, egg & cheese on kaiser with salt, pepper & ketchup
Drip Coffee*
Offshore Coffee Roasters
Latte
espresso & steamed milk
12oz small : 2oz espresso (single shot)
16oz large : 4oz espresso (double shot)
Pixie$6.75
two eggs, choice of meat, cheese & housemade sriracha dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

120 West Main Street

Tuckerton NJ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

