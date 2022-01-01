Go
The Up North Lodge

Curbside Pickup, The Up North Lodge, always worth the drive!
NOTE - CLOSED ON MONDAYS

BBQ

215 S County Road 557 • $$

Avg 4.3 (129 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chx Wrap$12.99
Diced, deep fried chicken strips tossed in Buffalo hot sauce, co jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing served with carrot and celery sticks.
BBQ Ribs for Two$47.99
Our ribs are so tender they literally fall off the bone! Get your bib on and your bone bucket ready. Your Rib Dinner comes with 2 dinner salads, 2 dinner rolls and 2 choices of side!
Shrimp Fett$22.99
Grilled jumbo shrimp with your choice of sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with dinner salad and roll!
Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce
French Fries$2.49
Basket full of French Fries
Munchkin Plate$15.99
Chicken wings, popcorn chicken, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds, chicken tenders, tater tots and onion rings with your choice of dipping sauce! A fan favorite at the Up North.
Cheese Curds$9.99
Everyone's favorite deep fried "squeaky" Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.
Chicken Fett$18.99
Grilled boneless skinless chicken breast with your choice of sauce served over fettuccine pasta. Served with dinner salad and roll!
Sauce choices - homemade Up North Alfrado, cajun alfredo, garlic olive oil, marinara or vodka cream sauce
Cheese Steak$13.99
Slow roasted beef steak with American cheese, hmmmm did you try adding grilled mushrooms, onions or green peppers? Served with French fries or tater tots.
Kid's Grilled Cheese$6.99
An American Classic served with fries, tots, veggies or fruit.
Up North$13.49
Half pound burger on a kaiser bun. Comes with French fries or tater tots! Maybe you would like to add cheese or bacon?
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

215 S County Road 557

Gwinn MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
