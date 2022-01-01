Go
The Upland Pizza Company

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B • $$

Avg 4.5 (950 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$8.95
House salad with tomatoes, red onion, black olives, croutons and served with two garlic bread knots
The Margherita$21.95
Try a classic with all of the traditional ingredients, fresh cut and seasoned tomatoes, topped with fresh basil and a balsamic vinaigrette.
4pc. Garlic Knots$3.95
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Shredded lettuce, peppered chicken, Parmesan cheese. All salads include a garlic bread knot.
Cheesy Bread$4.95
The Upland Veggie$24.95
Our all veggie pizza. Red onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and Spinach.
10pc. Chicken Wings$13.95
16" BYO Pizza$16.95
Chicken Alfredo$9.95
Seasoned Chicken, red onion, mushrooms, served with two garlic bread knots
14" BYO PIzza$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B

Upland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
