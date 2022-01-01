The Upland Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
121 W Foothill Blvd. suite B
Upland CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Elvira's Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Kahramana Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Rad Coffee
Come in and enjoy!