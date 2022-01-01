Go
The Upper Crust

We take our food very seriously and put our heart and soul in every dish we make. From our pan seared mahi mahi or our famous roasted beat salad to our signature appetizers, our menu is chock full of choices that will tantalize your imagination. It’s no wonder that so many people return again and again, just to get a taste of all of our carefully-crafted foods.

PIZZA

442 Central Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1112 reviews)

Popular Items

***Tuscan Bbq$19.00
***Aloha$20.00
***Spicy Chipotle$19.00
***Carnita$21.00
***Margherita$17.00
***Caprese$18.00
***Alla Vodka$19.00
***Santa Fe$18.00
***Melanzana$18.00
***Jerusalem$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

442 Central Ave

Cedarhurst NY

