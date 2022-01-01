Go
Toast

The Upper Crust

The Upper Crust specializes in wood-fired pizzas.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

19 York St. • $$

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)

Popular Items

The Spinach$18.00
Baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, goat cheese, herbs, and a balsamic reduction.
The Sausage$18.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, spicy sausage, basil, and red
chili flakes.
The Pepperoni$18.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, and mild, smooth thinly-sliced
pepperoni.
Hummus & Labneh$10.00
Wood-fired pita and roasted garlic chickpea hummus with middle-eastern spices.
The Margherita$16.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.
Yukon Fries$6.00
Our house cut Yukon potatoes, seasoned and fried to perfection. Served with homemade herb aioli.
Light & Bright Salad$12.00
Bibb Lettuce, mixed greens, toasted pine nuts, fresh berries, pickled fennel, red wine dijon vinaigrette.
Korean Spicy Wings$13.00
Eight fried chicken wings tossed in our special Korean sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds
The Sweet & Spicy$18.00
Upper Crust tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, hot soppressata pork sausage,
sweetened with a touch of spicy honey.
The Four Cheese$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, ricotta cheese, fontina, with an herb mix and oven roasted garlic.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19 York St.

Gettysburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gettysburger Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Ugly Mug Cafe at Cockles Corner

No reviews yet

The Ugly Mug Café at Cockle’s Corner is owned by Adam and Alyson Yetsko, lifelong residents of Gettysburg, who have always had a dream. A dream of the world’s best coffee, available for the masses, and made by them. They have achieved success, folks. With a wide variety of in-house roasted coffee and delicious tea, one can lounge in a comfy chair or cram for the latest test at nearby tables. Come hungry and try a sandwich, salad, or arepa off of a menu full of choices! Ugg Mug, the Gettysburg coffee shop for all!

Gettysburg Chocolate Market

No reviews yet

Visiting an 1890s Confectionary is a dream we've all had. Now it's possible if you come to the Gettysburg Chocolate Market! Marvel at the selection of Ice Cream, Coffees, Pastries, Chocolates and Fudge.
We are working with some of America's oldest purveyors of great treats. Bassetts Ice Cream is a multi-generational Ice Cream maker who has been making premium Ice Cream since 1861! Yup, 1861. That was before Lincoln even came to Gettysburg! Wonderful treats are available from Ackers, a Pennsylvania Chocolatier making Chocolates since 1893.
Our Fudge and Pastries have a different story as all of it is made fresh locally. Our baked goods are made daily in our own kitchen and feature recipes like Mil's Sweet Rolls and Betty's Sticky Buns that have been passed down in the owner's family. And what would a Chocolate Market be without gooey Chocolate items? Yes, we will provide a napkin.
Finally, we will offer Coffee treats that will surprise you and excite your tastebuds.
Join us soon!

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston