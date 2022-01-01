Go
The Upper Crust

PIZZA

95 E KENNEDY BLVD • $$

Avg 4.4 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Sushi Salad$18.00
sushi rice, nori, avocado, cucumber, spicy kani, sweet drizzle, roasted sesame seeds, soy sauce
Avocado Crisp$18.00
greens, avocado, red onion, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, tortilla strips, fresh mozzarella, bbq drizzle, ranch
Classic pizza$15.00
Mozzarella sticks$13.00
Marinara dip
Milkshakes$8.75
Penne Alla Vodka$22.00
penne alla vodka
1 PC mozzarella stick$2.50
marinara dip sold separately, in pasta sauce/salad dressing category
Salmon Dish$29.00
Side of truffle whipped potato and sautéed vegetables
Sweet Potato Salad$18.75
greens, sweet potato, red onion, roasted red pepper, almonds, feta cheese, lite creamy balsamic
Frappuccino$8.75
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

95 E KENNEDY BLVD

LAKEWOOD NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
