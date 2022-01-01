The Upper Crust
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA
95 E KENNEDY BLVD • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
95 E KENNEDY BLVD
LAKEWOOD NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
D-lux Bistro
Authentic American & Asian Cuisine
Fish Grill - Howell
Come in and enjoy!
Village Pizza Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
That Sushi Spot - LKWD NJ
Come in and enjoy!