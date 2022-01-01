Go
Toast

The Upper Deck

Come on in and enjoy!

357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nacho Mamas$9.99
See full menu

Location

357 W Turkeyfoot Lake Rd

Akron OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portage Lakes Deli & Dogs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dusty’s Yacht Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

RoseVilla Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dano’s Lakeside Pub

No reviews yet

Friendly neighborhood pub on the Portage Lakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston