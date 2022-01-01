Go
The Upstate Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SPINACH RICOTTA CROISSANT$4.00
Cold Brew$3.25
Strong, Bold, and Refreshing. Extracted for 20 hours makes this a soother iced coffee without the bright acidity of normal iced coffee
Pourover$3.75
A personalized Cup of coffee for the connoisseur. Each cup is handcrafted with all the proportions just right.
Iced White Mocha
Sweet white chocolate complementing the rich espresso and topped with whip-creme
MACAROON
Frappe
A chilly blended way to have your coffee. Get creative and customize it to your liking.
Latte
A silky blend of whole milk and our S.O. Espresso
Iced Caramel Macchiatto
Coffee shop favorite with Vanilla sweetened milk marked with a double-shot of espresso and caramel drizzle.
Iced Latte
A refreshing balance of whole milk and espresso. Customizable with your choice of flavored Syrup.
White Mocha
A deliciously sweet fan favorite.
Location

14 Mill street

Inman SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
