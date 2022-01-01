Go
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

Welcome to the urban Farmhouse market & café! We offer a menu of fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients paired with a delicious selection of coffees, teas and freshly made smoothies and juices.

1217 E. Cary St

Popular Items

Tarragon Tuna Salad$12.45
The Farmhouse’s own tuna salad made with fresh tarragon, carrots, fresh Italian parsley and a wee dollop of Dijon and Greek Yogurt, served on Prairie Grain Bakery's 9-Grain bread.
Virginia Bacon & Cage-Free Egg$8.45
Pasture raised, cage-free and no hormones or antibiotics used - on Campagne loaf from The Flour Garden.
Freshly Brewed Coffee$2.45
Enjoy our Signature Farmhouse Blend freshly brewed for you!
Virginia Country Ham & Cage-Free Egg$8.45
Slightly salty from Surry, Virginia, delicious sandwich made with cage-free egg.
Bagel$2.25
Kettle boiled and made from scratch each day with unbleached unbromated flour, no fats or preservatives. From Cupertino's in the West End.
Half & Half$11.95
Can't decide if you want a sandwich, a salad or a soup? Enjoy a taste of two with our Half and Half!
Farmhouse Pimento Grilled Cheese w/ Crispy Bacon$12.45
Back by popular demand! But with lots of crispy bacon - messy and delicious!
Veggie Sausage & Egg$8.45
Tasty, toasty sandwich with Veggie Sausage that tastes like the real thing!
*Veggie Sausage is not GF
Egg & Cabot Vermont Cheddar w/ Fresh Chives$7.45
Free range egg, delicious Cabot Vermont Cheddar and fresh chives on French style Campagne loaf.
Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.
Location

1217 E. Cary St

Richmond VA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

