The Urban Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
3651 86th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3651 86th St
Urbandale IA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Shark Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Cottontail
Come in and enjoy!
Tito's Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
The Beerhouse
We love beer! And sports! And great food! And lamp! The Beerhouse brings all our loves together under one roof with exceptional pub fare, beer and cocktails. We offer a casual and family friendly environment. Stop by next time you’re in the neighborhood. Cheers!