The Urban Grill

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3651 86th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1399 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Piccata$17.00
Chicken Tenders, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic and Capers Sauteed in a White Wine Dijon Sauce (GFM)
Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Lightly Breaded Chicken Tenders, Linguine Pasta Tossed In An Alfredo Sauce.
Rolls
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$14.00
Pecan Crusted Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Fresh Veggies, Egg, Cucumber And Tomato.
Calamari$13.00
Calamari Steak Lightly Breaded and Crispy Fried or Grilled With a Side of Red Chili Aioli.
Angus Burger$13.00
Crusted Chicken Strips$10.00
Pecan-Crusted Chicken Tenders Served With a Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Nuggets$5.00
Served With Fries
Urban Carbonara$18.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Penne Pasta, Bacon, Mushrooms Tossed In A Parmesan Cream Sauce.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3651 86th St

Urbandale IA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
