The Valley Inn

Our locally inspired menu and extensive bar program, coupled with a variety of dining experiences, makes The Valley Inn the perfect place to dine with family, enjoy cocktails with coworkers, watch sports with friends, or celebrate a special occasion.

10501 Falls Road

Ribeye$68.00
Charred broccoli, steak fries
Seafood Cobb
Poached shrimp, sugarcured ham, jumbo lump crab, fried oysters, avocado, roasted corn, bleu cheese, egg, champagne vinaigrette
Prime Rib$39.00
Steak Salad$28.00
6oz grilled bavette steak, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado, roasted corn, crispy shallot, roasted poblano avocado ranch dressing
Crab Dip$21.00
Warm baguette
Ahi Tuna Tacos$19.00
Asian Slaw, sesame ginger, sriracha
10501 Falls Road

Lutherville-Timonium MD

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
