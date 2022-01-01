The Vanguard- Orlando
Closed today
No reviews yet
578 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Location
578 N Orange Ave, Orlando FL 32801
Nearby restaurants
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Maki Hibachi - E Colonial
Come in and enjoy!
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!
Eola General
Come on in and enjoy!