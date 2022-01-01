Go
Toast

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

768 Union Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)

Popular Items

Street Corn (Online)$6.00
Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.
The Rose Marie$11.00
Diced tomato and red onions topped with rosemary aioli.
Lemon Fries (Online)$8.00
Tossed in parsely and fresh squeezed lemon.
Shroom ETA$14.00
Sauteed mushrooms, grilled eggplant, tomato, arugula, with rosemary aioli on a French Baguette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

768 Union Blvd

allentown PA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Aladdin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

STAHLEYS CELLARETTE

No reviews yet

Serving the Lehigh Valley since 1968
Welcome to Stahley's!

Chicago Restaurant & Nightlife

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sherman Street Beer Company

No reviews yet

Hand crafted beer and good food in a casual, vibrant, and fun atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston