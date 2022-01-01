Go
The Vegan Butcher - New Hope

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

32 S Main St • $

Avg 3 (10 reviews)

Popular Items

"CHIPs"$10.00
Carmelized onions drizzled with chipotle aioli.
Loaded Fries (Online)$12.00
Lemon Fries topped with Tofu or Beef Barbacoa and chipotle aioli.
Street Corn (Online)$6.00
Grilled corn on the cob with avocado spread and old bay seasoning.
Pineapple Rice Bowl$15.00
Rice, pineapple and carrots sauteed in coconut oil tope with seaweed salad, black sesame seeds and walnuts.
Avocado Toast$15.00
Avocado spread, tomato, and basil on a French Baguette
Location

32 S Main St

New Hope PA

