The Vegan Side of Things - 119 Old Griffin Road McDonough, Ga 30253
Open today 11:30 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Location
119 Old Griffin Road, McDonough GA 30253
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
1942 on the Square - 3B Keys Ferry Street
No Reviews
3B Keys Ferry Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McDonough
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurant