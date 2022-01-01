Go
The Verandah Kitchen

Specialty Indian Food

842 W 36th St • $

Avg 4.9 (47 reviews)

VEGAN Kurma + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains Cashews)$17.00
Mixed veggies cooked in a Coconut-Onions based Korma sauce. Served with Basmati Rice.
Tikki Chaat (VEGAN, GF)$9.00
Potato patties dunked in curried Chickpeas with a medley of chutneys
Chicken Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, contains cashews)$21.00
Marinated chicken kabab simmered in tomato-onion sauce, blended with cream and butter. THE MOST POPULAR INDIAN DISH! Contains Cashews.
Saag Paneer + Basmati Rice (for 1) VEGETARIAN, GF$17.00
Cubes of Paneer cheese simmered in a creamy Spinach sauce. Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Curry + Basmati Rice (for 1, GF, DF)$17.00
OUR HOUSE SPECIALTY! Chicken, slow cooked in a tomato-onion sauce with spices. Served with Basmati Rice.
Chana Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1) VEGAN, GF$15.00
Chickpeas slow-cooked with Onions-tomatoes and spices. Commonly known as Chholey in India, this is a popular, protein rich comfort food. Served with Basmati Rice.
Plain Naan (VEGAN)$2.00
Garlic Naan (VEGAN)$2.50
Paneer Tikka Masala + Basmati Rice (for 1) VEGETARIAN, GF$18.00
Cubes of Paneer cheese, simmered in a creamy, buttery Tikka Masala sauce. Served with Basmati Rice. Contains Cashews.
VEGAN Samosas$9.00
Hand rolled pastry filled with spiced potatoes and green peas, served with house made chutneys. 2 per order.
842 W 36th St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
