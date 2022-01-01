The Viand
Come in and enjoy for the Best Turkey in Town!
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
517 Columbus Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
517 Columbus Avenue
New York NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Milling Room
The Milling Room features seasonal, locally sourced American cuisine served in a stunning sky-lit dining room and lively tavern-inspired bar in the heart of the Upper West Side.
Hungry Betty Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Bodrum
Taste The Mediterranean
Named after the spectacular port city on the Mediterranean’s Turquoise coast, Bodrum breathes some fresh air into the NYC’s Upper West Side with an ambitious, unique menu of Mediterranean food.
795 Columbus Ave
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.