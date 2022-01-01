Go
The Viand

Come in and enjoy for the Best Turkey in Town!

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

517 Columbus Avenue • $$

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)

Popular Items

NO napkins
NO condiments(ketchups, butters, syrups, s&p, jams, etc.)
SKILLET MAC & CHEESE$14.75
Can of Soda$3.50
CHEESEBURGER$19.50
Served with pickle and cole slaw.
NO utensils/straws
CHICKEN FINGERS$11.50
MYKONOS SALAD$17.00
Shredded romaine, fresh dill, scallions, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, barrel aged feta. red wine vinaigrette
BOWL MATZO BALL$9.75
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

517 Columbus Avenue

New York NY

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

