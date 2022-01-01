Go
  • Easton
  • The View at Morgan Hill

The View at Morgan Hill

STEAKS

100 Clubhouse Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)

Popular Items

Side O Rings$3.00
Beef Bolognese$18.00
Chef's Vegetable, Crispy Potatoes, Bleu Cheese Aioli
The Shroomin$14.00
Mushrooms, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Swiss
Santa Fe Wrap$12.00
Chicken, Chipotle Mayo, Pico de Gallo, Pepper Jack, Romaine Lettuce
Bacon Onion Dip$13.00
Spiced Pecans, Grilled Baguette, EVOO
Blackened Chicken Entree$19.00
Blush Sauce, Roasted Red Peppers, Penne, Caramelized Onions, Blistered Tomatoes
Hawaiian Chicken$19.00
Crushed Red Pepper, Shaved Parmesan, Linguine, Lemon
The Classic$12.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion
Truffle Fries$10.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli, Parmesan
Warm Brie$12.00
Cinnamon Apple Bacon Compote, Grilled Baguette
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Romantic
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 Clubhouse Dr

Easton PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
