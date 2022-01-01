Go
The View Grill

American cuisine prepared and presented by award-winning Chef Jeanine DiMenna
from burgers to lobster tails
Let us cook for you!!!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

111 Lattingtown Rd. • $$

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro$12.00
sliced chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions served, in a warm pita, french fries
CAESER FOR 2$16.95
romaine greens, tossed with creamy dressing, parmesan cheese, and crutons
Chicken Souvlaki$16.00
chicken pieces, wood grilled with peppers onions and tomatoes, pita bread side Greek salad and tzatziki
Baked Clams$10.00
with, onion, panko, lemon, white wine and fresh chopped clams
Onion Chicken$19.00
PENNE ALA VODKA FOR 2$15.95
penne pasta tossed with marinra, cream and a touch of vodka for 2
Fish and Chips$17.00
Beer battered, served with house made tartar sauce, Lemon and crispy fries
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

111 Lattingtown Rd.

Glen Cove NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
