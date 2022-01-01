The View Grill
American cuisine prepared and presented by award-winning Chef Jeanine DiMenna
from burgers to lobster tails
Let us cook for you!!!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
111 Lattingtown Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 Lattingtown Rd.
Glen Cove NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
