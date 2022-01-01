Go
Toast

The View

The View. Located in the Laurel Park, this location offers a beautiful, classic dining experience perfect for any special occasion or date night out.

2849 Laurel Park Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

All American Burger$17.00
Ground brisket & chuck, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & onion
Half Roasted Beet Salad$9.00
Arugula, roasted beets, spiced walnuts, goat cheese, herb & orange vinaigrette
Side Mac N Cheese$4.00
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Fresh boneless chicken breast pan fried, fettuccine pasta, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Side of Bread$4.00
Shrimp Scampi$23.00
Buttered shrimp, cajun cream sauce & penne pasta
Chicken Piccata$19.00
Fire roasted tomatoes, fettuccine pasta, charred lemon & caper butter cream sauce
See full menu

Location

2849 Laurel Park Highway

Hendersonville NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Crooked Jack's

No reviews yet

Crooked Jack's serves delicious Irish Street Fare that one would find whilst stumbling down the Temple Bar area of Dublin.

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zen Hen

No reviews yet

Zen Hen - a Fresh Casual Restaurant serving Healthy, Delicious Food, fast and affordably. We are a local independent restaurant. Our Menu is taste-driven and health-centered.

West First Wood-Fired

No reviews yet

We are committed to integrating quality food, the process of its preparation and you, the essential community around us. We've created a dynamic atmosphere where we can create, eat and do the work we love. Thank you for joining us.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston