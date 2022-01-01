Go
The Vig Alehouse & Casino

The Heights' Best kept secret! We do our best to cultivate a friendly inviting atmosphere in the hopes that you'll be our next regular!

501 Hilltop Road

Popular Items

Monte Cristo$13.24
Ham, turkey, American & Swiss cheese on crunch battered
sourdough. Served with raspberry jam & powdered sugar.
Chicken Strip Basket$12.24
Four breaded white meat chicken fingers, breaded, fried and served with your choice of fries or soup.
Traditional$15.24
9 On-the-bone wings fried with a hint of spice and tossed in
your favorite sauce.
Ranch$0.25
The Big Smack Burger$13.24
A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with
mac n’ cheese & bacon. Served on a brioche bun.
Deep Fried Cream Corn$9.24
House Favorite with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Boneless$12.24
9oz of boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Southwest$13.24
Grilled or crispy chicken served on mixed greens with
black beans, tortilla strips, corn, tomatoes, cheddar
cheese, red onions, & chipotle ranch.
Vickle Fries$9.24
Dill pickles cut, breaded and fried to order. Served with our
famous chipotle ranch dipping sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.24
A fresh, Certified Angus Beef Burger topped with bacon &
cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
501 Hilltop Road

Billings MT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
