Solstice - 46840 Highway 1
Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
46840 Highway 1, Big Sur CA 93920
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Wine House - 1 E Carmel Valley Rd bldg a
No Reviews
1 E Carmel Valley Rd bldg a Carmel Valley, CA 93924
View restaurant
Folktale Winery & Vineyards
No Reviews
8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923 Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurant
Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road
No Reviews
7152 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurant