The Village Bakery

The Italian Homemade Company

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, The Italian Homemade Company is the real deal for Italian casual specializing in fresh, homemade Italian pasta with influences from the Romagna region of Northern Italy. With five locations in the Bay Area, locals flock for their straightforward, simple and non-fussy homemade pasta dishes that take you back to dining a la fresco in Italy. Their motto is “Life is a combination of Magic and Pasta.” (from Federico Fellini) And, we couldn't agree more.

