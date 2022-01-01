Go
The Village Coffeehouse

We exist to be a gathering place where lives are shared by creating positive community, restoring significance, and contributing to the well-being of one another to the glory of God.

SMOOTHIES

121 S Huntington Street • $$

Avg 5 (92 reviews)

Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin$2.95
Our homemade blueberry muffin!
Espresso$2.50
Our signature espresso. Drink size is 2oz.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

121 S Huntington Street

Sulphur LA

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

