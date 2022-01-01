Go
The Village Diner

Local diner serving breakfast and lunch, daily specials.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

28149 Miles Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (131 reviews)

Popular Items

Club Sandwich$10.50
Bacon Egg and Cheese$6.25
Veggie Omelet$9.00
Original French Toast$6.00
Corned Beef Hash$9.75
Sunrise Plus$7.50
Country Steak & Egg$9.00
2 Stack Hotcake$5.50
Classic Burger$9.50
Fruity Pebblle waffle$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

28149 Miles Rd

Chagrin Falls OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
