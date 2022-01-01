Go
American

The Village Porch

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

3 Reviews

51 N Merrimon Ave

Asheville, NC 28804

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

6 Porch Wings$9.00
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Mild / Carolina Gold / Garlic Parm / Honey BBQ / Mango Habanero
Porch Burger$11.95
2 4oz patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle finished with our signature Porch Sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger
BLT Asheville$10.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, & avocado served on ciabatta with a chipotle aioli.
Tomato Mozz$9.95
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato pesto, and fresh basil on ciabatta bread.

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

51 N Merrimon Ave, Asheville NC 28804

Directions

The Village Porch

orange star4.5 • 3 Reviews
