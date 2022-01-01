Go
Toast

The Village

Come on in and enjoy!

2611 El Cajon Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$12.50
Chile Relleno$16.00
Kind Shrimp Cocktail$14.75
Tempura Veggies$7.00
Chimichanga$15.75
Chorizo Tacos$13.00
Pozole$14.50
Juice Of The Day (Green)$8.00
Avocado Roll$8.00
Enchiladas Verdes$16.00
See full menu

Location

2611 El Cajon Boulevard

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olympic Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lafayette Hotel

No reviews yet

Step through the doors of our legendary hotel near Balboa Park and discover history redefined. Since 1946, The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows has welcomed celebrities and locals to relax in our spacious guestrooms, suites and private bungalows. They flock here for the famed Weissmuller Olympic Pool, the relaxed classic American cuisine at Hope 46 and our exemplary service. Even Hollywood has come calling to film unforgettable movies, like Top Gun's "You've Lost that Loving Feeling" bar scene, in our exquisite 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces. Playful and fun, unique and historic, there's no better place to make your escape.

Louisiana Purchase

No reviews yet

Bringing New Orleans to North Park

Black Radish

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston